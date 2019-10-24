GLOHSPED condemns trafficking of under aged children

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Global Center for Humanitarian Services Peace and Development (GLOHSPED) has condemned the incidence of kidnapping and trafficking of under aged children which was unraveled by men of the Nigeria Police Force recently in Kano State.

This was contained in a statement released through its president- Mr. Collins Ogokeh-Green during the organization dialogue with selected members and leaders of community based organizations (CBOs) from Kuje, Kwali and Abaji area councils of FCT that have witnessed increasing spate of kidnapping of its residents within the month.

He stated that the investigation and tracking of the activities of the alleged masterminds to Anambra State that led to the arrest of 8 suspects which were paraded at the Kano State Police Command last Friday alongside recued victims is a display of intelligence and commitment typical of the Nigeria Police Force.

The group pointed out that the 9 children who were between age 2 to 10 years were among 50 children from communities and enclaves of Kano metropolis who have been reported missing over the last five years,

The Group therefore commended Sagir Mohammed Bako whose report to the police led to the arrest of the leader of the syndicate Mr. Paul Owne and wife Mercy Owne in the process of trafficking one of their kidnapped victim to Onitsha.

“Worrisome and irreconcilable is the age of kids and the fact that the suspects have lived with their victims for over 2 decades, they affirmed.”

Mr. Ogokeh-Green said that though it took years to unravel the crime, but the end justified the means.

He applauded the efforts of the state police led by its Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu for the success recorded in its combat operation which has crippled activities criminal elements in Kano State and for re-uniting the children with their families.