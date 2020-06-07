Global COVID-19 death toll passes 400,000
The coronavirus pandemic has killed 400,000 people since it emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 1430 GMT on Sunday.
A total of 400,052 deaths have now been recorded — a figure that has doubled in the past month and a half.
While almost half of the deaths have been recorded in Europe (183,428), the United States remains the hardest-hit nation with 109,802 deaths from 1,920,061 cases. Britain is next with 40,542 deaths, followed by Brazil (35,930), Italy (33,846) and France (29,142).AFP