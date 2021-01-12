Girl, 18, sets boyfriend ablaze in Benue

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

An 18-year-old girl in the early hours of Monday allegedly set her boyfriend ablaze at ZakiBiam street in Wadata suburb of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State.

Peoplesdaily gathered that the incident happened at about 2:00am.

It was also learnt that neighbours were alerted to the scene of the incident following a loud scream by the victim. They quickly helped to rescue the young man who is said to be severely burnt and has been taken to the Federal Medical Center in Makurdi for treatment.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said the 18-year-old poured petrol around the victim’s one-room apartment before setting it on fire.

Anene said the girl was just arrested and brought into the police custody at the time of sending this report.

“We don’t know yet why she did that. We are yet to question her but I can confirm that she (girl) has been arrested and just brought to our custody.

“The incident happened about 2:00am today (Monday) at Zaki Biam street in Wadata. We will let you know further details,” the PPRO said.

It could be recalled that last year also in Makurdi a young man had set himself and girl friend ablaze after he discovered plans by the girl to leave him and marry another man. Both died in the inferno.

