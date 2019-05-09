Ghost worker allegation: Bauchi ex-Justice Commissioner, Mukhtar threatens court action

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

A onetime Attorney General and Bauchi State Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Mukhtar Abubakar Usman has threatened to take legal action over listing of his name among the over 1,200 alleged ghost workers on the payroll of the services of the state government.

Recall that, the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives was the first person to announce that over 1,200 people are on the payroll of the state government and were employed sometimes in July 2015 and they were paid salary between N30, 000 to N86, 000 and they will retire in 2023 ,

Dogara alleged that all the ghost workers have different names, different phone numbers, but their BVN is the same which shows that all the money goes to one pocket and challenged the state government to take him to court if it’s not true.

However, the Bauchi State Government denied that there were ghost workers on its payroll as alleged by the Speaker.

Special Adviser to Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar on media, Ali M Ali denied the allegations in a statement.

When the list was out the names of past state governors, their deputies, former commissioners, ex -special advisers, high court judges, death persons were among them, including former Commissioner of Justice, Mukhtar Abubakar.

Mukhtar while answering questions from newsmen in Bauchi, said the list is a shameful act because throughout his life he didn’t take appointment with the Bauchi State Government, he was appointed special assistant , special adviser and commissioner by the previous administration and he left government since 29th may 2015.

He said he will write EFCC, ICPC, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the commercial bank responsible for receiving the payment occurring to him as ghost worker as alleged, and demand for truth and genuine explanation from them after which he will sue them to court to clear his name and to defend the integrity of the State.