Ghana: Days of coups over in Africa, says Buhari

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that days of coup d’tat for overthrow of civil authorities are over in Africa.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President made the assertion following the announcement of the recent interception of an attempted plot against the authorities in Ghana.

He said “Nigeria and Ghana are leading partners in ECOWAS, and Transparency International, and Afrobarometer’s Africa Index 2019 attested that both countries have recorded exceptional advances in fighting corruption. When you take on powerful and corrupt vested interests successfully, sometimes they seek to push back. As the saying goes, ‘if you fight corruption, corruption will fight back’.

“The only acceptable form of governance in our region in this 21st century is through democratic elections. It is the only way to install – and the only way to change – an administration. The days of coups and government without votes are over.

“All Africans hold the nation of Ghana in the highest esteem as the first post-colonial country to gain independence, and the first African country to hold multi-party elections by universal suffrage. Ghana is the first, true African democracy.

“We in Nigeria hold out – as always – our hands in support and friendship to our brothers and sisters in Ghana”.