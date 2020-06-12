George Floyd: Violence not part of our culture in Africa

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Director General National Council for Arts and Culture, (NCAC) ,Otunba Runsewe, said that violence is not of our culture in African .

Runsewe made disclosure at the memorial held at the NCAC’s premises in Abuja ,in honour of late George Floyd, who was killed while being arrested by the police in the USA in May, 2020 with the theme: “I Can’t Breath” .

According to the DG , it has become necessary to emphasis that as Africans, our culture has great respect for the sanctity of human life, we are a peaceful, loving and God fearing people that detests violence.

“This is why we are joining the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to ask for justice for Late George Floyd and to propagate the message of peace all over the world.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Chas Nwam Head Media ,NCAC he said According to Runsewe, “we believe that all men are created equal and has inalienable rights among which are rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

From Africa to USA, Latin America, Asian, Europe and the Pacific, we say let Justice flow; let love reign and let there be peace.

He prayed that God should heal our land and give the families and friends of the departed souls the strength to bear the loss”.

It has become very necessary or Nigeria to join the over seventeen (17) countries in Africa to organize an immemorial for this black American that was murdered in cold blood by the Minneapolis police in United states of America.

