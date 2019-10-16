Geo-Spatial Information crucial to SDGs realization -Ag. Surveyor General

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

It has been realized that the objectives of the ongoing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would not be realized if Geo-Spatial Information is not integrated with other sectors to give Evidence Based Decision Support System (EBDSS), the Acting Surveyor General of the Federation, Surveyor Taiwo S. Adeniran has said.

Surveyor Adeniran made this known in Abuja Yesterday while delivering a keynote address during the opening ceremony of the Two-Day-Bi-Annual Conference of Zonal Directors and Chief Resident Surveyors with the theme, “Integration of Geo-spatial Information: Fundamental Input in National Security and Infrastructural Development” organized by the Office of the Surveyor General of Federation (OSGoF).

Adeniran who praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment and efforts towards addressing the current challenges the nation is facing said the conference was apt.

He said the objective of the conference was to brainstorm and think outside the box, not only on how to improve on their responsibilities as surveyors but also to proffer ways that will help the Government meet the demands of its people.

The former Chief Resident Surveyor of Kaduna State noted that the duty of every responsible organization of Government such as OSGoF is to appropriate projects and programmes of action that will help the Government achieve its various activities that informed its agenda to better the live of the masses of this country.

He informed that OSGoF is essential and fundamental to the advancement of every sector of the economy, saying there is need to abreast themselves with the activities of the Government, especially its areas of focus in order to remain relevant.

Earlier, the Acting Director, Special Duties Surveys, Surveyor Muhammad, Ahmad Ajingi in a welcome address, said that OSGoF is aware of various challenges staff are facing in their zones and field offices as shown in the quarterly report and from physical visitations.

He assured that Acting SGoF is doing all within the budgetary provisions and releases to technically and generally give the Zonal Headquarters and field offices face-lift.

Speaking also, President of Nigerian Institute of Surveyors, Surveyor (Alabo) C. D. Charles who was represented by the Abuja Chapter Chairman, Surveyor A Alonge noted that the theme used was apt as the OSGoF is expected to be the warehouse of Geospatial Information for use as may be necessary in all facets of national developmental objectives.

Continuing, Charles said the Office is expected to be the repository of all data on our boundary and security matters.