General Buratai commissions ultramodern Gusau Command guest inn in Zamfara

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has commissioned an ultramodern Gusau Command’s Guest House, in Gusau the Zamfara State capital.

General Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Projects and Programs (A), Major General Mohammed Aliyu, has commissioned the completed project which is the first of it’s kind under the Gusau Command.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Acting General Commanding Officer 8 Division (GCO), Major General A. Bande, said the project was envisioned under the exemplary leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, for the benefit of the men of the Armed Forces, the good people of Zamfara state and the members of the general public.

General Bande further said, the Command Guest House is the first of its kind in Zamfara state which is equipped with the state of the art facilities which will provide hospital services and foster economic activities in the hosting state.

He noted that, the Chief of Army Staff embarked on the project to provide hospitality for the good people of Zamfara and that of neighboring states among other benefits, urging the management to ensure that the facility is well managed to enable it stand the test of time and serve the patronizers of the facility.

“This will continue to serve as part of the Nigerian Army efforts to apart from providing security to lives and property of law abiding citizens, ensure promotion of wellbeing and the smooth runnings of legitimate businesses”, the COAS has assured.

