Gen Abdulsalami calls for harmony amongst 3 tiers of Govt

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Former Head of State General, Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar, has admonished political office holders in the country to ensure harmonious and peaceful co-existence amongst the three tiers of Government.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Niger State House of Assembly, Head of Information, Alhaji Sabo Adamu, saying that the elder statesman disclosed this when he received the delegation of lawmakers from the state, led by the Speaker, Barr. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse.

He said “this is for the progress, wellbeing and general development of the country and to ensure that they maintained internal and external relationship whenever they might have some disagreement among themselves, for the sake and benefit for the socio -economic development and political growth of the society.”

General Abubakar however appealed to the legislators in the country to eschew bitterness and avoid unnecessary rancour among themselves especially between the Legislature and the Executive, to ensure that they resolve any rift or differences that may arise in the cause of performing their duties.

He advised the law makers to continue to sensitized and enlighten their electorates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...