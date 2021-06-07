Gen. Abdulsalam condemns current insecurity in Nigeria

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar has condemned in strong terms the current insecurity challenges experienced across the country and called for restraint.

He made the condemnation when the Director of Federal Information Centre Minna, Alhaji Bawa Mokwa paid him a courtesy visit in his residence in Minna at the weekend, urging perpetuators to embrace peace as the only option.

General Abubakar said, “no nation can develop in an atmosphere of rancor, crisis and bitterness; it can only develop when unity and dialogue are employed.”

He expressed dismay over fake news perpetuated in the social media causing disaffection amongst citizens.

In his remarks, the Director of Federal Information Centre Minna, Alhaji Bawa Mokwa appreciated the former Head of State for his warm reception.