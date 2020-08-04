Gbajabiamila, Wase extol Omo-Agege at 57

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has extolled the virtues of the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, who clocks 57 years on Monday, August 3.

The Speaker said at 57, Omo-Agege has made his modest contributions to humanity through his various interventions as a dependable politician.

He said reaching 57 years on mother earth is worth celebrating, calling on the Delta-born politician to continue with his good works of rendering a helping hand to humanity no matter the circumstance.

Gbajabiamila wished the Deputy President of the Senate many more years in good health and under God’s protection.

Also the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has congratulated the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on his 57th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his chief press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, the Deputy Speaker said Senator Omo-Agege has made huge impact in the lives of his constituents.

He said: “I join millions of Nigerians to celebrate this great citizen, as a senator, Omo-Agege has made a lot of impact on people’s lives. He he been serving his people to the best of his ability.

“In his one year as Deputy senate president, Senator Omo-Agege has also impacted on the lives of Nigerians and have spearheaded various development efforts including through bills and motions in the senate.”

While wishing him well in all his endeavours, Wase prayed for God’s continuous blessings, good health and protection in many years to come.

