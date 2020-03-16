Gbajabiamila sympathises with victims of Lagos explosion

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed sadness over the pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday.

Gbajabiamila, who sympathised with the victims of the explosion, called for calm as the state government makes frantic efforts to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The Speaker commended the Lagos State Government as well as relevant agencies for taking action following the explosion.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said everything should be done to avert the reoccurrence of such incident in future.

“My heart goes out to the people of Abule Ado, especially the victims of the explosion, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area. I also sympathise with the people and Government of Lagos State over the incident

“May I call on all the agencies of government to do diligent work to ascertain the cause of the explosion to avert a reoccurrence,” Gbajabiamila said.