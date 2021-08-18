Gbajabiamila, Reps Minority Caucus mourns Senator Mantu

By Christiana Ekpa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the death of a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu, as a sad development.

Gbajabiamila said Mantu, who served as the Deputy President of the Senate in the 5th Assembly, was one Nigerian that would be remembered for his democratic credentials.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi noted that Mantu contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian Legislature.

Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the Government and people of Plateau State, especially the Mantu family, over the loss.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah will grant Mantu Jannatul Firdaus.

The Minority Caucus in the House also expressed sadness over the death of eminent statesman and former Deputy President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ibrahim Mantu.

According to the statement by Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House, “Senator Mantu was an exceptionally patriotic leader, exemplary democrat, very brilliant and resourceful legislator, who deployed his energy, experience and skills in serving our dear fatherland.

“As a lawmaker and particularly, as the Deputy Senate President, Senator Mantu played pivotal roles in upholding the principle of separation of powers while enhancing lawmaking and oversight functions of the legislature for good governance in our country.

“His roles as the Chairman of the Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee from 2001 to 2003 and from 2003 to 2007 respectively also ensured a strong groundwork for the successful amendments to the 1999 Constitution to further reflect the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians.

“The Minority caucus is deeply saddened that Senator Mantu exited the scene at this critical time when our nation needs his wealth of experience and sense of patriotism the most.

“Our caucus commiserates with the Mantu family, the institution of the Senate, the leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the people of Plateau Central Senatorial zone as well as the government and people of Plateau state in general.

“We pray to God to grant Senator Mantu his mercies as well as give his family and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss” he said.