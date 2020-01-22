Gbajabiamila mourns Are, Punch director

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed sadness over the demise of one of the directors of the Punch Newspaper, Dr. Lekan Are.

Gbajabiamila said Dr. Lekan Are, an agronomist and sports enthusiast, has made his mark in the country, especially in the hospitality industry nationwide.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said the late Punch director lived an exemplary life.

“Here was one Nigerian that contributed his quota to the development of our dear country.

“I know he lived a life worthy of emulation. I, therefore, pray that God Almighty grants him a peaceful rest. My condolences to his family, the government and the people of Oyo State,” the Speaker said