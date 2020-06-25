Gbajabiamila felicitates with Sanwo-Olu at 55

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has felicitated with the Governor of Lagos State Babatunde Sanwo-Olu as he clocks 55.

Gbajabiamila said Sanwo-Olu’s journey on mother earth has been worthwhile and that the people of Lagos State are lucky to have him as their governor at this time.

He said at 55, Sanwo-Olu had already made a lot of impact in the lives of Lagosians, especially in the first year of his administration as governor.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila eulogised the leadership qualities of the Lagos State Governor, whom he described as one of the new breed of leaders.

“I join millions of Lagosians and other Nigerians to celebrate this great citizen and Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, on his 55th birthday.

“Incidentally, Governor Sanwo-Olu and I share the same birthday. This is designed by the Almighty Himself. I must say that we also share a lot in common as Lagosians that have our fellow citizens at heart.

“As an individual, Governor Sanwo-Olu has made a lot of impact on people’s lives. And as Governor of Lagos State, he has been serving our people to the best of his ability. Even at 55, he still exerts a lot of energy, especially in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

“One would only wish Governor Sanwo-Olu continuous God’s protection, guidance and many years in good health,” Gbajabiamila said.

