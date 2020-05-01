Gbagyi group condemns persistent attacks in Niger East

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

The persistent attacks by the bandits on the innocent citizens in Niger East Senatorial Zone of Niger State has been condemned by the Gbegnu Boknu Yakwo Association a Pan- Gbagyi Socio-Cultural Organization in Niger state.

The condemnation was made known at a press briefing held in Minna by the Association President, Comrade Danjuma S. Paiko in his speech, saying that the villagers are now hopeless, wailing every day as their ancestral homes have been taken over by the bandits.

Paiko emphasized on the need for governments and security agencies to be more proactive and sensitive towards the plight of the people by putting in place more strategies in finding a lasting solution to the calamity that has robed the people of their freedom.

According to him, “it is pertinent to note that the efforts of government in finding solutions to these challenges tend not to yield any positive result as the nefarious acts has continued unabated.”

He lamented over the thousands of displaced persons at various camps in Bosso, Kuta and other places in the zone that calls for concern.

“As pathetic as the situation is, we call on Niger state government to act fast and stop playing lip service to the security situation of our people and the Niger East Senatorial Zone.

“We will continue to appeal to our members ti remain calm and peaceful until otherwise; Consequently, our local security group will continue to do the needful when and where necessary in defence of our fatherland,” he said.

While commending the state government and security outfits thus far however challenged them on pro- activeness and decried the deplorable condition if Internal Displaced Persons at the camps which needed adequate attention of governments.

