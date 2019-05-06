Gaya condoles Dino over mother’s death

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya (APC Kano South) has expressed his condolence to his colleague, Senator Dino Melaye (PDP Kogi West) over the death of his mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye who passed away on Thursday, 2 May, 2019.

In a statement issued by Gaya, the senator said he was deeply grieved to hear that his colleague and friend lost his mother at this transitional time.

Gaya described the death as a national loss not just for the Dino family alone, his constituency, Kogi state but the national at large.

He, however, urged the bereaved family particularly Senator Dino to take solace on the fact that the departed mother will find rest in God having lived a Godly life.

He said that the Dino family should be strengthened because the late mother has gone the way of mortals.

Senator Gaya prayed for the repose of the soul of Deaconess Comfort Melaye to rest in peace.