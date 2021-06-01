Ganduje wants media to be conflict-sensitive

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on editors to be conflict-sensitive by using media for the promotion of peace and stability in Nigeria.

The governor also tasked the editors to strive to change the viewpoints that could alter public views and sentiment toward a more peaceful resolution of the country’s multifaceted current crises.

Ganduje made the assertion on Monday, while opening the 2021 Nigerian Guild of Editors Biennial Convention, themed; “The Media in COVID-19 Era : Challenges and Opportunities”, held at Tahir Guest Palace Hotel in Kano yesterday.

According to him, “If and only if we as a nation are interested in peace and harmony, we must reject hate propaganda machinery. This is a time editors should be conflict-sensitive about our nation.”

He added that “Our powerful editors, this is an opportunity to engage in some introspection about our great country, indeed the most populous black nation on earth. I mean you should lend me your ears for us to talk briefly about the expediency of journalism and nation building at this time. More than ever before, we need to understand these difficult times in our country. “

“I understand that the 60-decade-old Nigerian Guild of Editors currently has more than 600 members cutting across print, broadcast and digital media.

“According to available record, the Guild was established with the aim to among other things, promote professionalism among its members, preserve the standards of journalism practice in Nigeria through strict adherence to the Code of Ethics of the profession,” said Ganduje.

Ganduje observed that crossing of redlines by some media organisations in recent times had impacted on the nation’s unity, harmony and integration.

“Our brave, collective pursuit in uniting this nation underscores the fact that for as long as we have a common purpose, we will find no obstacle big enough to stop us from marching on. The media and particularly our gatekeepers have a role to play in this regard.”

“I feel greatly honoured to have the opportunity to interact in this convention with the great gatekeepers of the Nigerian media,” he said.

While urging media to ensure looking into social responsibility aspect of their practice for national development, Ganduje maintained that the call for freedom of the press, observance of ethical standard must also be seen to be respected.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, freedom of the press and observance of press professional conduct are measured as indices of development in any country,” he stated.