Ganduje urges FG to hasten Kano-Kaduna-Lagos rail project

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on the federal government to speed up the completion of Kano-Kaduna-Lagos rail project, billed to commence next month.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kano State Outreach Learning Centre of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, held in Dawakin Kudu Local Government yesterday, Ganduje noted that the project would boost socio-economic activities of the people in the states.

On establishment of the learnig center, Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said the project is in line with his administration’s resolve to human development.

According to him, his administration had established multi billion naira skills acquisition centre, which would soon be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the facility had been furnished with state-of-the-art equipment.

Ganduje pledged to sponsor some Kano youths to be enrolled in the center as part of his continuous youth empowerment.

Commissioning the facility, the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki said that the center would serve all the states in the Northwest geopolitical zone.

Mrs araki said that the aim of establishing the centre was to improve the transport sector of the country, adding that most developed nations invested heavily in their transport sectors.

She said that the centre would provide the relevant skills and knowledge needed in the transport sector.

“I wish to call on state governments to support the youth in their respective states to enrol at the centre, and after graduating, to assist them with the facilities needed to set up their businesses,” she explained..

She noted that the Federal Government had committed huge resources towards the revitalisation and modernisation of railways across the country.

The NITT Director-General, Alhaji Bayero Salih, said that the centre and others across the country had been equipped with modern state-of-the-art facilities for both practical and theoretical training in all modes of transportation.