Ganduje speaks after S/court victory, calls for support from opposition

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Few hours after the Supreme Court affirmed his victory in the governorship election in March, the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on all opposition parties to join hands with him for development of the state.

Ganduje said his administration is executing developmental projects in the state, especially the free and compulsory education policy which need all hands to be on deck for it to be actualized.

“I insist that our opposition should come and join us to move the state forward. We have a lot of developmental projects on ground. And more are coming. Our free and compulsory education policy needs all hands on deck. Our security system also needs all and sundry. Among others,” Ganduje was quoted as saying in a statement, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar.

“We thank Allah for the victory that made it possible for the Supreme Court to reaffirm our victory after Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal judgments. We also thank Kano people for peaceful conduct of their affairs,” says governor.

“We also thanked all people who actively participated in praying for the victory that came our way. Whoever believes and depends on Allah, will always see light at the beginning, mid and end of the tunnel, no matter the circumstances.

“We also commend all the Judges who partook in this exercise of deepening democracy. This shows the commitment of our judiciary in strengthening our democracy. This is highly commendable,” he said.

The governor, according to the statement, called on his supporters to remain calm and orderly, calling on them to continue cooperating to move the All Progressives Congress (APC) forward.

The statement said few moments after the announcement of the judgment, the government house was filled to the brim by supporters to celebrate the verdict.