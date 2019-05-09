Ganduje signs Bill creating 4 new Kano emirates into law

Share This





















Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday assented to the Kano Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment Bill 2019, after its passage by the state Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill establishing four additional emirates and four first class emirs in the state.

NAN also reports that the bill, initiated on Monday, passed first reading on Tuesday and scaled through second and third readings on Wednesday.

Ganduje, who spoke immediately after signing the bill into law, said “This is what the people of Kano State want.

“This will encourage active and deeper participation of people of Kano State, especially in the rural communities, in the affairs of the state.

“It will also encourage active participation of traditional rulers in the areas of agriculture, education, health and security.”

The governor also said that there was need to upgrade the traditional rulers, based on their historical antecedents so that aspirations and dreams of their forefathers would come true.

Ganduje added that all other processes for the take off of the new emirates would be completed while letters of appointment and dates of Coronation of the new first class emirs would be fixed.

The new emirates include Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi.

The governor also signed six other bills into law.

The bills are: the Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019, Kano State Public Health Law 2019 and Kano State Water and Sanitation Sector Reform Law 2019.

Others are: Kano State College of Health Science and Technology Law 2019, Kano State Sharia Courts Amendment Law 2019, Kano State Pension and Rights of Governors and Deputy Law 2019 and Kano State Pension and Right of Speaker and Deputy Speaker Law 2019.(NAN)