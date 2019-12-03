Ganduje sends fresh bill to legitimize new emirates

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu, Kano

The Kano State Executive Council has approved Emirate Council Bill 2019 which provides for the establishment of four additional emirates in the state.

A press statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba at the end of the Council Session held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano, yesterday, indicated that some of these emirates have even pre-dated Kano in ancient times, while the effort to revive them during the Second Republic was short-lived.

Recall that, Kano State high court had nullified the appointment of four additional first-class emirates.

The presiding judge, Justice Usman Na’Abba said the law that provided for the creation of the emirate was not properly enacted, based on the provision of section 101 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Garba added that the Council has, with this development, endorsed the establishment of four new Emirates namely Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye and forward same to the state Assembly for necessary action.

He said while the Council seriously discussed the decade long clamour for the establishment of additional Emirates in the state with a view to bringing more development to the people of the new Emirates, the exercise was also informed by the need to bring traditional institution closer to the people in addition to facilitating speedy socio-economic development and security in the state.

The statement further indicated that the introduction of the Free and Compulsory Education at Basic and Secondary level requires the active participation of the community especially the traditional institutions for its successful implementation.

The commissioner pointed out that the Emirate Council Bill 2019 was amended in the public interest following a Kano High Court action that nullified the law on the ground that the petition was presented to the Assembly by a private person not a member of the House.

The Council, according to statement, therefore, called on the state Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Bill in the interest of the public.