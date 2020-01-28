Ganduje seeks Kano assembly’s N15b loan approval for free education programme

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has announced the receipt of a letter from the executive, seeking for their approval to allow the 44 Local Government Areas in the state to access N15 billion loan from Guaranty Trust Bank.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba Gafasa who presided over the plenary session on Monday read the letter, signed by Govenor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to the letter, the decision to access the loan was to enable the Local governments to ensure the success of the state government’s free and compulsory education programme.

He said that each of the 44 local governments, if the loan is approved would receive N340 million, aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the free and compulsory education programme across the state.

While reading the letter, the speaker also explained that the loan would be paid in 30 months with only 15 percent interest.

Gafasa added that according to the letter, the loan would be deducted from the local governments’ monthly federal allocations.

After reading the letter, the Speaker presented it to the House Committee on Local Governments.

The committee would be supervised by the Deputy Majority Leader of the house, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan Dashi.

The legislators unanimously agreed on two-day deadline for the committee to present its report before the House.