Ganduje orders reopening of Kano schools in October

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday approved the reopening of public and private schools for the third term of 2019/2020 academic session on October 11.

The approval was contained in a memo presented to the governor by the Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Kiru.

Kiru noted that the decision to reopen the schools was as a result of a series of meeting with stakeholders and State Commissioners for Education across the 19 northern states, where the resolutions were adopted.

The re-opening of the schools is made subject to conditions that all government approved Islamiyya Schools shall re-open under strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, with effect from the October 11.

The conditions are that Primary 6 from Public Schools and Primary 5 from Private Schools are to resume on Monday, October 11.

Primary 1 & 2 are to attend classes only on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Primary 3, 4 & 5 will go to school only on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, effective from October 11.

JSS 1 and SS1 in both Public and Private boarding and day schools are to wait at home for additional five weeks until the end of transitional and qualifying examinations to ensure social distances in classes and hostels.

Other conditions include, that all the 15 Almajiri Integrated Schools are to resume fully from the October 11.

“JSS 2, JSS 3 & SS 2 are to fully resume in preparation of the forthcoming qualifying and transitional examinations.

“The governor further approved the immediate decontamination of the 8,582 public schools in addition to the private schools involved in the re-opening exercise,” the Memo said.

