Ganduje inaugurates APC caretaker committee in Kano

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has inaugurated a caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking during the swearing-in of the caretaker committee of the 44 Local Government areas of the state, the interim Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas thanked Ganduje for the trust he reposed on them to retain them as interim executive officers.

He commended Ganduje for diligently steering the affairs of the party in the state, thanking the governor for carrying everybody along.

According to Abbas, governor Ganduje respects APC and all its members in the state, noting that “it is the reason why the party is getting stronger always in the state.”

While expressing gratitude to the governor, Abbas also promised to work tirelessly to ensure that the party swip all the 44 local government chairmanship and 884 councillorship positions in the upcoming Local Government election in the state.

In his remarks Ganduje said he retained the officials as caretaker for their performance towards flying the flag of the party high in the state.

He taxed the caretaker officials to do all they could to garner large votes in the upcoming local government election, promising prize to the best performing council.

While congratulating the caretaker committee, governor Ganduje tasked them to work in peace and harmony in a bid to move the party forward.

Also in a remark, the state’s Speaker, Hamisu Chidari disowned Mr Abbas’s comments, saying “I will not use what the party chairman said, but will use subtle words to address you.”

According to Chidari, APC would not allow the election results be inconclusive as it would win with a landslide, urging the party members to rise up to face the challenges ahead squarely.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...