Ganduje: I’ll run an inclusive govt

From Edwin Olofu Kano

Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has assured that he will not betray the people of the state who have once again entrusted him with the enormous responsibility of governing their affairs, just as he assured that no one will be harassed or intimidated.

Ganduje in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Mallam Muhammad Garba said his administration has no intention of labeling anybody in the public or private domain.

‘’We have no intention whatsoever to intimidate anybody be it civil servant or private citizen. Elections are associated with heated debate on political differences, but they are over and we have a big task of working together because Kano belongs to all of us’’, the statement added.

He said the his victory at the polls belongs to all the people regardless of political differences and therefore ‘’together we work to move the state forward.’’

Governor Ganduje reaffirmed his determination to run an all-inclusive and participatory government as all relevant stakeholders will be given their rightful place in running the affairs of the state.

“Kano belongs to all of us. We will embrace everybody; the traditional rulers, the Ulama, civil servants and all other interested parties. We need to get everyone together for the task ahead and move our state forward’’, statement said.

The governor pointed out that he would continue to maintain his stand of giving respect and dignity to all those who deserve it, saying ,”I am ready to extend my hands of friendship to all to come and work together in the interest of the state.