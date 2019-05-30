Ganduje declares free, compulsory education for primary, secondary schools in Kano

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared free and compulsory basic and post basic education in the state.

The governor made the declaration at his inauguration ceremony for the second term, held at Sani Abacha Stadium in the state, yesterday.

In his inauguration speech, Ganduje also declared free education for physically challenged persons from primary up to tertiary level, adding that tertiary education would be subsidised and their annual allowance will be increased.

Concerned with the prevalence of cancer scourge in the state, Governor Ganduje revealed that his administration would spend N2.4 billion to establish ultra-modern cancer treatment centre at Muhammadu Buhari Hospital in the state.

He also expressed his commitment to zero tolerance on corruption, revealing that some officials were found wanting and their cases are before the court of law.

“I have a firm believe that my second tenure would be inclusive where development will reign throughout the state.. I will continue to execute infrastructural projects, especially road networks across the state.

“Our agenda for next level is for all. Everybody is inclusive.

Election is over. It is now the moment for projects. I am the father of all in this state, as such, i forgive everybody. Everybody is mine, therefore, we will run an inclusive government,” he said

“Our health commitment would be unprecedented. Our cancer treatment centre would be the best in Africa. We will ensure we provide portable water by creating new treatment plant for provision of adequate water in the state,” he added.

Governor Ganduje, however, stressed that his second term would herald a new dawn in every strata of development, peace and hamourny in the state.

Our correspondent reports that Governor Ganduje and his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna simultaneously took the oath of office and allegiance at about 10:30 am yesterday amidst mammoth crowd.

The oath of office and oath of allegiance were administered by Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Nuraddeen Umar.

Our reporter also observed that the ceremony was held amidst tight security as soldiers, Police and other security agencies were deployed to mount security around the venue and beyond.