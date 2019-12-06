Ganduje approves law legitimizing 4 new emirates

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu, Kano

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje have signed into Law the bill for the creation of four new emirates in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the state House of Assembly had earlier yesterday passed the 2019 Emirate Council Bill, transmitted to the House by the state government.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa announced the passage of bill during the House plenary on Thursday.

The new bill approved the creation of four additional emirates councils in the state which includes” Bichi,Gaya,Rani and Karaye.

The bill scaled through first,second and third readings before it was finally adopted by members of the assembly.

Recall that a Kano High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na’Abba on November 21 nullified the establishment of the four emirates created in May 2019, saying the State House of Assembly did not follow due process in creating the emirates.

Justice Na’Abba pointed out that the Kano State House of Assembly violated Section 101 of the Nigerian Constitution which gives the assembly the power to enact its rules and guidelines of proceedings.

Ganduje who signed the bill in an elaborate occasion at the Coronation Hall, Government House Kano, said the new emirates will bring development to the areas.