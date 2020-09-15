Gana’s death: Disregard rumour peddlers – Ortom

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said those peddling rumors over the death of the dreaded criminal Terwase Akwaza also known as Gana should be disregarded.

According to the Governor while briefing media men after the State Security Council meeting at the weekend, ‘it is not time to accuse each other but unite, work to come out of this situation we find ourselves.

Governor Ortom also, appealed to the people not to lose faith in government, even as he appreciated stakeholders and traditional rulers for maintaining calm in Sankera axis.

He said the State government will not relent in continually Interfacing with the military to ensure such incident does not happen again and called for strengthening of security in Sankera axis.

“The press statement and information in some section of the media gives us cause to worry. But we will continue to interface with the military to ensure that such incident does repeat itself. We will continue to partner with the military because we need them to secure the lives of the people. However, we call for the release of those repentant criminals so that they can accept the amnesty program and be re-integrated into the society. Where there is need to prosecute them, civil process should be adopted and not the military. All items confiscated should also, be returned since some of them were official government vehicles .

“The amnesty program will be extended to all parts of the State so that peace and development can thrive in our dear State. We intend to give new orientation to the repentant criminals and engage them into things that can add value to their lives and the State”, Ortom said.

