Gambari’s appointment best decision by Buhari, says Rep, group

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Chairman, Public Accounts’ committee of the House of Representatives, Hon Wole Oke has described the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, as the Chief of Staff (CoS) as the best decision President Muhammadu Buhari has made, going by his (Gambari’s) global wealth of experience in administration spanning several years.

Hon. Oke, who is representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State in the lower arm of the National Assembly, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, expressed the firm optimism that Nigerians would benefit from this singular action of President Buhari.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected federal lawmaker however counselled Nigerians not to mind the negative opinions of some people against the new Chief of Staff for the nation to move forward

Specifically, the the PDP lawmaker said that Amb. Dapo Fafowora’s opinion against the newly appointed CoS was subjective and personal to him and as such, should be ignored by well-meaning Nigerians

According to him, “our knowledge of Prof Gambari is at variance with Amb Fafowora’s submission. Gambari is a scholar of repute, a swift diplomat, very responsible, he has the character of a statesman.”

The lawmaker, who said that time has come for Nigeria to take an extremely deep look at herself in order to craft both creative and innovative pathways of moving the country forward, stressed the need to grab the opportunities inherent in the present challenges to greatly improve the future for Nigeria

He said: “As an experienced public officer of Professor Gambari’s stature, both at home and abroad, and his vision for Nigeria and Africa, which he had exhibited across the globe, I feel that Nigeria is indeed in a good hand with him as the Chief of Staff

“Nigerians across the Federation and in the Diaspora, must work concertedly with one another, to promote common grounds, on which the survival of our great nation depends.

“The surest way of attaining this is through ensuring that Nigerians, especially her elites commence talking with each other and not at each other, with the hope of rapidly promoting National Unity”.

Similarly, an organisation, The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for choosing Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as the new Chief of Staff.

The group stated that the choice is ideal and most appropriate in view of the calibre of the person chosen.

According to the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria, ‘Professor Ibrahim Gambari apart from being an International Scholar, Public Administrator and Economist, his International Diplomatic experience would further add values to governance in Nigeria”.

In a Congratulatory Message sent to the new Chief of Staff yesterday,, the group opined that the appointment would rekindle the hope of all patriotic Nigerians here and abroad in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group noted that Nigerians have observed certain weaknesses in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It stated that the Administration that was urshered in with massive votes in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 based on the credibility and integrity of the President, has become subject of criticism due to some unwarranted negative influences.

It added that the best that could be done is to rescue the government that is now being made unpopular due to certain actions, inactions and policies that are affecting the Nigerian people negatively.

“There is no better time therefore than now to change the course of direction of Buhari Administration with people of Professor Gambari’s calibre to redeem the image of the President and that of Nigeria as a Country”, the group maintained

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...