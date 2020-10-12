FUT Minna matriculates pioneer CODel students

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning (CODeL) has matriculated its pioneer students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The historic matriculation ceremony took place at the CODeL Complex, Main Campus, Gidan Kwano with no fewer than 24 students.

Delivering his address at the event, the Vice- Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, congratulated the students for being the first set of students to be admitted for the institution’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programme.

“This matriculation ceremony is an epoch event because this is the first set of ODL students to be admitted by the University. It is also special because we are doing it during the era of covid-19 which demand”s that we must obey social distancing and the need to go online for lectures which is the main purpose for which CODeL was established.

“Your programme is more demanding than the conventional programmes because it requires you to do a lot of assignments, constant contact with your tutors and it demand that you should make submission within specific time frame. I urge you all to pay due attention to all the laid down rules and regulations”.

The Vice – Chancellor stated that the University was established in 1983 by the Federal Government of Nigeria to put to effect the nation’s desire for self -sufficiency in Science and Technology.

