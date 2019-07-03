Functional facilities will curb health tourism, says Gov. Okowa

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said movement of Nigerians to other countries would be reduced with functional and effective health care facilities in the country.

The governor made the observation on Tuesday when the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdulkaziz Mashi Abdulahi paid him a courtesy call in Asaba.

According to the governor, “when you are able to take care of the health needs of our people, you will see less movement of Nigerians travelling overseas.”

“Governor Okowa who commended the Federal Government for releasing counterpart fund for the basic healthcare fund, urged other state governors to also, make the counterpart funding of their state to fast-track the development of the health sector.

He disclosed that the National Health Act was well structured to take care of the health needs of Nigerians, disclosing that the inclusion of a minimum of 1 per cent of the national budget for the Basic Health Care Fund and its subsequent implementation by the Federal Government will greatly improve facilities and services in the health institutions of the country.

“The health of our people is very important and I believe that this fund even when it is not adequate, will help provide basic care for all Nigerians, especially the vulnerable and the poor through proper disbursement; the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency has a lot of work to do to ensure that funds are appropriately channeled,” he stated, adding, “as a state government, we are already funding the compulsory health insurance scheme of people who are in the vulnerable group; we have received over 500, 000 enrollees from the formal and non-formal sector and with the release of the Basic Healthcare Fund to the states, we hope to surpass our target of 1 million enrollees by the year, 2023.”

Mr Abdullahi had in his speech, said they were in the state for the flag-off of the Basic Healthcare Fund and commended Governor Okowa’s administration for recording giant strides in the health sector.