Funakaye Emirates pledges support on Gov Yahaya continuity

From David Hassan, Gombe

The Emir of Funakaye Alhaji Mua’azu Muhammad Kwairanga yesterday solicited support for the continuity of governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

He stated this shortly after a deliberation with District heads and village heads in his palace.

The royal father who pledged support on governor Yahaya continuity said the deliberation he had with his people was aimed at passing a vote of confidence on the governor for the development stride he made in the state.

He assured that his emirate will not hesitate to go alone with the programme of the present administration.

The monarch also appreciated with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the gesture which he said governor Yahaya found it necessary to upgrade the salaries of Emir’s and Chiefs in the state.

Speaking earlier the chairman of Funakaye Hon. Ibrahim Adamu Cheldu called on the people within the area to give a rally support for governor Yahaya continuity adding that due to his achievements there is tendency for the people to support his administration.

According to him, governor Yahaya has done tremendously well that deserve his continuity he said