FUDECO: Adamawa chapter, partners enrol nomadic girls in school

From Umar Dankano,Yola

A sociocultural organisation under the auspices ‘Fulbe Development and Cultural Organization'(FUDECO) has distributed instructional materials to thirty (30) selected Pastoralist girls in two (2) communities of Adamawa state .

State Cordinator of the organisation (FUDECO),Jamila Hassan while delivering her keynote address at the occasion held in Yola Sunday said the support is meant to assist nomads or pastoralists in educating their children especially the girl child so that they will catch up with the competitive world.

Hassan announced that their organisation which is in to advocacy and human rights development observed that the Fulani pastoralists children have been relegated to the background in area of western education pursuance and obliged to assist in that perspective.

She stated that the project is supported by FIMI (International Ingenious Women Forum) through its Ayni Fund which provided a grant worth $3,400 (Dollars) through FUDECO for this initiative for developing educational sector.

“The project is supported by FIMI (International Ingenious Women Forum) through its AYNI Fund.FIMI is a global network of indigenous women advocating for indigenous women empowerment and leadership with Headquarters in Latin America.

“While AYNI is a word in Quechua language which means reciprocity,justice,equality and diversity “.Hassan explained.

She added that these girls were selected from mayo-inne village in Fufore local government and Ibbare village in Mayo-belwa local government areas of the state stressing that the 30 female children have just been enrolled in to schools as beginners.

“FUDECO,Adamawa state chapter enrols 30 pastoralist Fulbe girls in to schools,recruits 20 parents (10 fathers and 10 Mothers) in to advocacy project for the education of the girl child which can be a booster to other pastoralist parents to encourage their wards to schools in other communities.

“And one of our cardinal objective is addressing herders/Farmers conflicts in our societies as their children (girls) will make new acquittances at the learning environments which can promote love and togetherness “.Hassan advanced.

In his welcome address,Adamawa State Chairman of FUDECO,Ahmad Muhammad said the organisation was established purposely to promote unity and sustainable means of livelihood as well as to ensure spirit of brotherhood among the Fulbe (Fulani) membership.

Muhammad reiterated that the organisation promotes empowerment of pastoralists to prevent and manage communal conflicts and to encourage education,literacy,numeracy,inform,advise and guidance.

He stated that new chapters of the organisation have been set up in 8 local government areas in the state including;

Lamurde,Numan,Demsa,Shelleng,Song,Yola-South Fufore and Mayo-belwa councils respectively.

He appealed to the local leaders to corporate with the organisation with a view to achieving their dedicated goals of maintaining peaceful and well informed societies.

Delivering his good will message ADSUBEB Chairman,Dr.Salihu Ibrahim Atiku described the gesture as timely and commendable considering it’s importance for the development of our communities.

Atiku said these children would be engaged at a very tender age with fresh brains and minds adding that,there is a department in FCE Yola specifically meant for nomadic education which can add value in furthering their education.

Our Correspondent reports that instructional materials such as school bags ,school uniforms,Books as well as sandal shoes were distributed to the beneficiaries at the ceremony.

A beneficiary,Little Adama Alkali expressed gratitude to the FUDECO organisation and it’s partners for the golden opportunity to start her studies with a view to becoming a Medical Doctor in the future.