FSS Council urges school management to deploy Computer Centre for IGR

By Ochiaka Ugwu

Members of the Governing Council of the Federal School of Surveying (FSS) in Oyo have urged management of the school to deploy its computer centre under consultancy services for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The council led by its Chairman who is the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv. Samuel Adeniran Taiwo gave the exhortation while inspecting the school computer laboratory during the council’s meeting at the school in Oyo.

In a press statement released in Abuja yesterday by Head of Press and Public Relations of the OSGoF, Mr. Abu I. Michael, it noted that members observed that the computers were many and as such could by deployed for revenue generation and for capacity building of people around the school. They urged the management to make a proposal for the council’s consideration on this.

According to the statement, “The Rector of the school, Surv. Dr. Dupe Nihinlola Olayinka-Dosunmu who conducted the chairman and members of the council round the computer department of the school said there were 3o new computer sets in the software laboratory fully networked and 30 others at the computer centre which were acquired before now.

“She pledged that the management would quickly work on the advice of the governing council to put them to use for the benefit of other Nigerians outside the school and also for IGR.

“Other members of the council present at the school for the meeting were the Director of Survey Coordination, Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF), Surv. Godwin Uzoma; Surv. A. S. Alaba, Surv. Eyo Oku, Surv. Oyedokun Augustine Abiodun, Surv. Anwuri Omakweninye Okwere, Mr. I. A Daniel and Mustapha Sheriff Umar representing the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. Others were Brig. Gen. Surv. M. A. Adeniran (rtd), Mr. Abdullahi Bolaji Sa’adu, Rector of FSS, Surv. Dr. Olayinka-Dosunmu; and the school acting Registrar, Adm. O. O. Oyedele”.

