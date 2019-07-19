FRSC sensitizes Keke NAPEP operators on registration, licensing

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

The Federal Road Safety Corps,Adamawa state Sector Command has organised a one- day sensitition meeting with the commercial tricycle operations.

Addressing the commercial tricycle (popularly known as Keke NAPEP) in Yola Tuesday, Sector Commander of the Corps, Commander Hussaini Muhammad said the training was meant to educate operators on the need to register and obtain license as legitimte operators.

Checks by our correspondent in Yola has shown that by the serial tag numbers usually painted on them, about 10,000 units of Keke NAPEP ply the streets of Jimeta, Yola town and Girei in the metropolitan Yola North, Yola South and Girei local government areas of the State.

These commercial tricycles are the major means of public transport within the capital metropolis, but they are also notorious for being used for criminal activities by the infamous Shilla Boys as well as kidnappers, which the FRSC said would be checked by having them properly identified and registered.

However, Commander Muhammad assured them that they would face no stress obtaining their license.

“The license is made easy to obtain, unlike the former system. You can start the process of obtaining Keke NAPEP license today and finish it tomorrow or even same day. It’s also cheap. Just N3,350 for both Class A and J for three years, and N5,450 for five years,” he stressed.

According to him in an interview with newsmen on the side of the Tuesday event, that the licensing effort would curb crime. He said, “We found it imperative, because of the challenge of insecurity perpetuated by people using Okada and Keke NAPEP, to bring control to the system.

We came up with the licensing and registration of Keke NAPEP and Okada riders to achieve that control.

“You find the issue of Shilla Boys, armed banditory and kidnapping.

All these are perpetuated by use of motorcycles and Keke NAPEP. So, introduction of license and registration of these people will bring sanity and reduce security challenges.”Muhammad maintained.