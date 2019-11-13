FRSC arrests 5 manufacturers of fake number plates

Share This





















From: Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Ebenezer Abayomi Asaniya said five people have been arrested for possession of fake car number plate in the State.

He stated this yesterday while addressing press conference on road traffic crash victims, held at the NUJ Press center Birnin Kebbi.

“We are working hard so as to fish out the criminals of this ugly act, they are reducing our revenue, the investigation is on going as a result of the five people producing fake car number plate” he added.

He added that most of this fake number plate carry Lagos, ogun and some part of the south east.