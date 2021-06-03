From Onitsha corner shops, I will emerge Anambra Gov – APC aspirant, Orajiaka

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

One of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants for the Anambra State November 6 election, Paul Orajiaka, has vowed to emerge the Governor of Anambra State from Onitsha corner shops, where he said he started his entrepreneurial experience.

Orajiaka, who is from Azia, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, said before pursuing formal education, he had schooled himself in what he described as ‘Idumota University (UI)’ for four years as a business man, before attending the university of Lagos where he bagged Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Accountancy.

Orajiaka, who said he is the youngest among all the aspirants in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, said he had prepared himself for the job before hand as an entrepreneur, adding that he further expanded his knowledge in the business as a student of the Lagos Business School, all of which he promised to bring to bare in the governance of the State.

Unveiling his agenda for the State, the aspirant said his agenda is fresh breath, sound passion to make a change and youthfulness, expressing confidence that these three factors will give him and the APC victory in the election. “Youthfulness and fresh ideas are the things I am bringing on board, in addition to enterprise experience”, he said.

He explained that he had studied Anambra and designed a strategy to address the challenges facing the State through his ‘SHARED’ ideology.

In reference to the capacity of the APC structures to fetch him victory in the state, given that the party is not widespread in Anambra, Orajiaka said he has visited the party organs across the twenty one Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state and has discovered what the APC in the state wants and ready to do it.

While pointing out that he is in the Anambra governorship race to make a change, the aspirant said it is common knowledge that seeing evil and choosing to be quiet is evil in itself, hence he has come out to repair the state from its present State of destruction by successive administrations.

Meanwhile, the aspirant who runs a Foundation, said his foundation has done well in assisting the less privileged through medical outreach, empowerment programmes, provision of palliatives to the needy, among others.