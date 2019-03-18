Fresh shakeup in Army, top generals redeployed

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Nigerian Army has again carried out a shakeup in its rank and file.

This comes after two similar exercises that saw over 103 senior officers, including top generals in the Boko Haram war being redeployed.

While the Nigerian Army announced yesterday that it has redeployed some senior officers, it, however, did not give reasons for the redeployment.

Recall that the Army had announced similar postings and redeployment twice between February and March 2019.

On February 2, it had among other postings and redeployments announced a new commandant for the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership Peacekeeping Centre and Headquarters, and a new Corps Commander for the Nigerian Army Signals.

Barely over a month later, on March 7, had it announced another set of redeployments and postings; including the appointment of a new Chief of Defence Standard and Evaluation at the Defence Headquarters and a new Director for the Veteran Affairs Division in the Defence Headquarters.

In the latest shakeup, Maj.-Gen. H.O. Otiki has been moved to 8 Division in Sokoto, as General Officer Commanding (GOC).

Spokesman to the Army, Sagir Musa, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said Major General S.O. Olabanji, GOC 8 Division, had been moved to Infantry

Corps Centre as Commander under the new posting.

Brig.-Gen. H.I. Bature was moved from 34 Brigade to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command as Director Examinations and Brig.-Gen. T.O. Olowomeye from Headquarters 33 Brigade to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs as Director Civil Military Affairs.

Similarly, Brig.-Gen. B.A. Mohammed was moved from 23 Brigade to Martin Luther Agwai International Peace Keeping Centre, as Deputy Commandant and Brig.-Gen. U.M. Bello from Headquarters, Training and Doctrine Command to 63 Brigade as Commander.

Brig.-Gen. M.T. Durowaiye moved from Directorate of Army Transformation and Innovation moves to 33 Brigade as Commander.

Others are: Brig.-Gen. S.B. Kumapayi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Headquarters 14 Brigade, as Commander; and Brig.-Gen. N.M. Jega from Headquarters 2 Brigade to 9 Brigade as Commander.

Also moved was Brig.-Gen. K.O. Aligbe, Commander, 16 Brigade, who now goes to the Defence Headquarters as Acting Director, Liaison National Assembly.

Brig.-Gen. A.K. Ibrahim was moved from 14 Brigade to Army Headquarters,

Department of Administration as Deputy Director, Veteran Affairs Department Retired Officers’ Cell; and Brig.-Gen. G.T.O. Ajetunmobi moved from Headquarters Command, Army Records to 31 Brigade as Commander.

Brig.-Gen. O.G. Onubogu was also moved from Army Headquarters, Department of Army Policy and Plans to Headquarters 16 Brigade, as Commander; while Brig.-Gen. O.M. Bello was moved from Nigerian Army Resource Center to Headquarters 6 Division as Chief of Staff.

Brig.-Gen. Z.L. Abubakar was moved from National Defence College to 32 Brigade, as Commander; Brig.-Gen. A.A. Orukotan from Nigerian Army Resource Center moved to Headquarters, Command Army Records, as Chief of Staff.

Army spokesperson Sani Usman, a brigadier-general, did not also immediately cite reasons for this new redeployment of at least 15 generals and one colonel.