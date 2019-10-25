Fraud charge: EFCC arraigns Maina today

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The embattled former boss of Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, will this morning be arraigned before Justice Okon Abang of a federal high court.

Recall that Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo of the court, had on Tuesday, October 22, granted an interim forfeiture order on 23 landed properties traced to Maina.

The court granted the order after hearing an ex parte motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The court also gave an order directing the publication of the order of interim forfeiture in any national daily newspaper.

The newspaper publication is aimed at inviting any person(s) or body(ies) who may have interest in the assets and properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of such publication, why a final order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of the said assets and properties should not be made.

The ex parte motion, which was moved by Mohammed Abubakar alleged that the said properties were suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities traced to Miana and his associates.

It was brought pursuant to Section 17(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

The properties include houses, estates, companies among others located in Abuja, Kaduna, Borno and Nasarawa States.