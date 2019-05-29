Fraud charge: Court hears ex-Gov. Shema’s application for overseas treatment June 26

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina

A Federal High Court sitting in Katsina has set aside June 26th to hear application by the ex-governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema seeking the court to order for the release of his international passport to enable him go for a medical treatment abroad.

The ex-governor who is standing trial before the court over alleged 5.7 billion naira SURE-P funds fraud,presented his request to the court yesterday through his counsel, Barrister Uyi Igunma.

The presiding judge, Justice Hadiza Rabi’ u Shagari who complained that her hands are full with backlog of cases in her former division in Lagos and her present division in Katsina, said the June 26th may be the convenient date to her to hear the application.

Counsel to the former governor urged the court to quickly hear the application as according to him ‘ my client is in need of urgent medical treatment abroad’ .

However, the presiding judge had earlier rejected application by the prosecution praying the court to adjourn hearing on the case as according to them they have other cases to attend to at the apex court.

Justice Shagari ruled that the prosecution argument that their case at the apex court coincides with that before her without stating the case file and without serving the dependants makes their application null and void and therefore ordered that the case should continue.

The dependants through their counsel, Igunma noted that they cannot continue with their preliminary objection of the case due to the failure of the state High Court to furnish them with complete record of proceedings.