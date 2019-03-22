Fraud allegations rock Delta students union

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The National Association of Delta State Students ( NADESSTU) has suspended its president, Comrade Agolo Samson for alleged financial mismanagement and other related activities.

In a communiqué issued and signed by the Senate President, Oyeamai Martin and the Senate Clark, Okonye Gift a copy made available to journalists in Asaba, stated that also suspended is the financial secretary, Gift Osawota for his alleged refusal to brief the association evidence of financial dealings as well as failure to prepare and present to the joint council an annual financial report of the association.

Noting the continued stay in office by the suspended president, the communiqué described the act as unconstitutional and abysmal failure to initiate transition procedure even on the face of inviting him to appear before the senate to answer to issues bothering on gross misconduct and abuse of office as the national president, among others.

Part of the communiqué reads; “ Consistent refusal to disburse to a former Senator Jonathan Ogwu of the university of Uyo the financial assistance N70,000 granted him by Senate as a matter of urgency to help him save his situation of being at the verge of dropping out of the university as a final year student of university of Uyo after sudden demise of the mother who died of cardiac arrest, his refusal to accept the instructions, and continuous disassociation of self from members of the executive elected by the senate via a bye election conducted by the NEC, refusal to hand over in full the association’s cheque book to the treasurer and unauthorized withdrawal from the association’s account running into N400,000 “. adding that other offences include the deliberate refusal to call for NEC meeting for eight consecutive months as against the constitution.

But in a swift reaction, the suspended president of the association, Agolo Solomon said” they have no right to suspend me, my tenure just expired in July 2018, It’s only myself that has the power to call for such meeting, the suspension has no ground for anything else but fake.”