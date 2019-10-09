France-sponsored NGO vows to resolve security challenges in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

A France-Sponsored Pastoral Resolve (PARE) a Nongovernmental organisation has vowed to intervene into Zamfara security crisis by educating warring communities on the importance of tolerance for coexistence and peace loving.

This was disclosed by the PARE Executive Director, Dr. Sale Momale when he paid an advocacy visit to the emir of Zamfara who doubles as Chairman Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad Muhammad at his palace in Anka emirate on Monday.

Momale, who informed the emir on the mission embarked by the PARE said, the security challenges that bedevilled the state comprising banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling, had compelled France to mobilize security experts to enlighten the warring communities on ways to amicably resolve disputes without use of weapons.

According to the Director, the PARE would organise seminars for both Hausa and Fulani traditional leaders across seven most affected emirates in the state including Zurmi, Birnin Magaji, Anka, Dansadau, Maradun, Tsafe and Gusau.

“The aim of the organization was to assist in total restoration of peace and the lost glory of the state with a view to build mutual understanding between the Hausa and Fulani communities in the areas of cattle rearing and farming activities in more tolerable to move the state and the nation’s economy forward.

Responding, the emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad Muhammad assured most needed support for the mission to be successful, adding that, “My emirate will do everything possible in giving support for this organisation to reach out to all the warring communities in effort achieve restoration of peace and unity”.

The emir further said, the mission will be effected easier as Governor Bello Matawalle had already achieved over ninety percent of peace restoration in the state, saying, “With the introduction of peace initiative by the state government, the warring communities have reunited for legitimate businesses even better than before”.