Foundation to train youths on web development

A group, known as Working to Advance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education in African Women (WAAW) foundation, says measures are in place to train youths on web development and product design.

Mr Jonah Onah, a Programme Associate of the foundation, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, said that the training would be for six months.

Onah said that the programme was aimed at giving the trainees the right skills for the job market and also place them on a job after the training.

The official said that the programme, “She Hacks Africa“ was an initiative of WAAW foundation that had trained a lot of young people in Web Programming Technologies and improve their career.

“She Hacks Africa Academy is an intensive 4-month Bootcamp and 2-month internship programme designed for Nigerian youths to acquire skills in full-stack web development and product design.

“The interactive programme aims to develop software programming and entrepreneurial skills in youths who would go on to become software developers and technology entrepreneurs.

“This programme allows young aspiring developers to walk away with critical self-awareness, startup skills and leadership capabilities that will ultimately result in positive changes, economically and socially in their communities,’’ he said.

He said that the foundation was targeting youths within the age of 20 to 30 with prior knowledge in Javascript, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) and HyperText Markup Language (HTML).

Onah said that the training would start on July 5, while interested persons could apply via bit.ly/SHAAcademy. (NAN)