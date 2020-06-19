Forum donates 80 bags of cement to Birnin Kudu wind storm victims

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

A community base organisation popularly known as Birnin Kudu Progressive Forum (BPF) has donated 80 bags of cement as relief support to the victims of wind storm in in the area.

Speaking shortly after the flag-off of the distribution of the cement to affected people, the Chairman of the Forum, Comrade Bala Muhammad said this is part of their forum’s effort to reduce the pain of this disaster to the victims in the area.

He said, the relief materials was raised within the members of the Forum to sympathised with the victims of recent wind storm disaster in the area.

Comrade Bala Muhammad also called on government and non-governmental organisations as well as other individuals to help the victims as majority lost their houses during the disaster.

While speaking on behalf of the victims, Malam Mudassir Mannir Ajawa commended the effort of the Forum and assured a proper utilisation of the relief materials.

Some of the victims whom burst to tears begged both the state and federal government to come for their help as according to them, the winds storms disaster destroyed their shelter.

