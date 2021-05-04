Former Presidential candidate drums support for journalists

From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Business mogul and a Trust Party Presidential candidate in 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has felicitated with journalists on the celebration of World Press Freedom Day.

He called for support for media practitioners in Nigeria and across the world who have over the years, continue to weather the storm in the course of their daily reportage.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Ibrahim yesterday, Olawepo- Hashim said the day was also to remember those brave journalists who lost their lives in the course of duty.