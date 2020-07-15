Former NDDC boss, Joy Nunieh’s claims against Akpabio baseless-Group

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

A Non-Governmental Movement for National Accommodation and Consensus for Continuity (MONACCO) has described allegations by the former Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC boss, Ms Joy Nunieh against Senator Godswill Akpabio for masterminding her exit as absolute baseless.

In a press briefing yesterday in Gusau, Zamfara State capital by the National President of the MONACCO, Salisu Isa Gusau, that Senator Akpabio has no hand and was not even a party to a decision to remove the former NDDC boss, Joy Nunieh.

Isa Gusau, who insisted that the allegation by the former NDDC boss was an empty attempt to smear the hard earned respect Senator Akpabio has in the eyes of not only his teeming supporters in Akwa Ibom state but across his political mirror that reflected him as successful ministerial candidate.

“She further claimed that, Senator Akpabio is too tribalistic and that he is anti north, all these were mere lies because, throughout his eight years as Governor of Akwa Ibom, his ADC, Chief detail and Orderly were from Bauchi, Kano and Kaduna respectively.

“While Akpabio was in power as Governor, he constructed 260 bed capacity hostel block at Federal Polytechnic Azare in Bauchi state, and the reconstruction of the Church which was destroyed by insurgents at Madalla in Abuja”, Isa Gusau has stated.

“Akpabio’s performance as Minister of NDDC was worth of commendation as the commission was operating 300 accounts across numerous banks including 5 other bank accounts abroad but, with his resumption of office, the commission has only one account linked with CBN.

Meanwhile, the President of MONACCO further called on concerned authorities to ignore calls put by the opposition PDP for Senator Akpabio to resign is position as Minister, saying, “They were doing so for clear reason as he dumped the party for APC”.

