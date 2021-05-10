Former head of state refutes link to arrested helicopter

Former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has described as false and unfounded the fake news linking him to a purported arrested helicopter supplying food to bandits.

A statement by Dr Yakubu Suleiman, media aide to Abubakar, said that the general disclosed he would have ignored such spurious news but has to set the record straight.

Abubakar, who handed power to a democratically elected president in 1999 after years of military rule, disassociated himself from such a heinous crime unbecoming of any patriotic citizen.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the country and should not be condoned,” he said.

He lamented how individuals could be so callous as to peddle such news and smear the image and character of people.

Abubakar urged Nigerians to ignore such treacherous news and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out or share on social media.

He called on Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in Nigeria.(NAN)