Former DIG Ringim vows to boost LG services in Jigawa

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The former deputy Inspector general of police DIG Uba Bala Ringim has promised to use his experiences as ex-DIG and improve local government services in Jigawa state.

The former DIG who was now appointed and resumed office as new chairman Jigawa state local government service commission, dropped the hint while speaking to news men in Dutse.

“ I served for 32 years as police officer right from ASP up to DIG where I gathered a lot of experiences and by God grace I will use it to promote my dear state”

Ringim who said, he accepted the appointment with aims to give his quota toward developing a modern and better Jigawa state said, “it is a better chance for me to served my people at grassroot”.

The former DIG who also promised to promote discipline in local government services, threaten to deal with anybody discovered doing wrong in discharging his duties.

He then commended governor Badaru for appointing him to serve his people and called for cooperation from local governments workers and entire people in the state.

