Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama tests positive for coronacirus

Share This





















Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, has announced that he has tested positive for the covid-19.

Mr Onyeama announced the result of his 4th test on his official twitter handle on Sunday.

He said he was heading for isolation for treatment.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some, lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best” The minister announced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...