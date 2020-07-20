Share this:

Mon, Jul 20th, 2020

Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama tests positive for coronacirus

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, has announced that he has tested positive for the covid-19.
Mr Onyeama announced the result of his 4th test on his official twitter handle on Sunday.
He said he was heading for isolation for treatment.
“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.
“That is life! Win some, lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best” The minister announced.

